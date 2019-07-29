The driver of a pickup truck was arrested Sunday after two people were injured when the truck hit their motorcycle in Barren County.
James T. Moore, 44, was booked early Monday into Barren County Corrections Center on two counts of first-degree assault and a count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
According to an arrest citation, the Barren County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash, involving a motorcycle and a 2004 Dodge Dakota, at Caney Fork Road shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.
The driver of the Dakota, later identified as Moore, told deputies he had been drinking and then declined to perform field sobriety tests.
"(Moore) was very unsteady on his feet, had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his person, had red glassy eyes and slurred speech," Moore's arrest citation said.
The driver of the motorcycle reported that the pickup truck ran a stop sign and entered his path, causing the crash. The driver was taken to a hospital in Louisville for treatment, while a passenger was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
The occupants of the motorcycle are not named in the citation.
Deputies obtained a search warrant and retrieved blood samples from Moore for testing.
Moore was set to be arraigned Monday in Barren District Court. He is jailed under a $30,000 cash bond.
