A man in a stolen truck was arrested Thursday in Barren County after a pursuit that ended with the truck striking a police cruiser.
Timothy R. Guess, 33, address unknown, was arrested by the Barren County Sheriff's Office on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count each of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), receiving stolen property valued at less than $10,000, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, reckless driving and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
An arrest citation said deputies tried to stop Guess as he was traveling west on Lick Branch Road in a 2005 Dodge Dakota, but the truck sped up and continued at a high rate of speed.
The pursuit ended when the truck was disabled after striking a police cruiser, and deputies learned the vehicle had been reported stolen and the license plate was not registered to the truck, the citation said.
Deputies found two small bags of suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle, and Guess said he drank alcohol and had used meth earlier in the day, according to his arrest citation.
