A man was arrested Friday after reportedly leading police on a pursuit through two counties in a stolen vehicle.
According to Kentucky State Police, a trooper saw a vehicle traveling south on U.S. 231 in Butler County that matched the description of a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
The driver, identified as Nathan Constant, 33, of Paducah, was the subject of active arrest warrants.
The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, which fled into Warren County. The vehicle stopped for a moment and two passengers exited before Constant continued to flee, according to KSP.
The vehicle continued into Warren County before coming to a stop at the intersection of Highland Church Road and Wand Cemetery Road.
Constant was arrested on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property (valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, speeding 26 mph or more over the limit, second-degree criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, failure to wear a seatbelt, improper registration plate and operating on a suspended license.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.