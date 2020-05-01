A Louisville man was arrested Thursday in Warren County after deputies were notified about a suspicious person.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies were investigating reports of a suspicious person knocking on the door of a home in Fountain Trace subdivision and threatening the occupant around 9:45 p.m.
The suspect was reportedly armed with a gun, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies at the scene learned that the man had left in a silver compact car, which was later observed on Cemetery Road and stopped on Interstate 65.
Deputies smelled the odor of marijuana from the car and a subsequent search turned up about a pound of marijuana and a handgun, according to the sheriff's office.
The driver, Anthony Johnson, 27, of Louisville, was arrested on charges of trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree disorderly conduct.
