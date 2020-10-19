A report of shots fired in Glasgow led to the arrest Saturday of a man on several charges.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers responding to the complaint on South Race Street were given a description of a vehicle reportedly involved in the incident and located the vehicle traveling on West Washington Street.
Police made contact with the driver, Anthony J. Wood, 27, of Paducah, and determined that Wood has reportedly fired eight rounds toward another person behind Yancey's Gastropub and Brewery on South Race Street, according to GPD.
No one was injured in that incident.
Police found a loaded firearm under the passenger seat of the vehicle along with marijuana and digital scales, according to GPD.
Wood was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, operating on a suspended/revoked operator's license, menacing, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wood remains in Barren County Detention Center under a $25,000 cash bond.
