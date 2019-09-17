A Rockfield man who is accused of engaging in a standoff with law enforcement was arrested Monday at his house.
Eddie D. Bryant, 69, is charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening, possession of a defaced firearm and cultivating marijuana (fewer than five plants).
The Warren County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at 9:38 a.m. Monday to a domestic violence call at a Fuqua Road residence and located Bryant, who was armed and had locked himself inside the residence.
After nine hours of negotiations, deputies arrested Bryant without further incident.
Bryant is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $6,000 cash bond.
