A Bowling Green man was arrested Tuesday following a shooting in the 400 block of Plano Richpond Road that injured another person.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office arrested Edward Wayne Bowden, 52, on Tuesday evening and charged him with one count of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree wanton endangerment. Deputies believe Bowden shot the victim, who was taken in a private car to Bowling Green Fire Department Station 6 off Scottsville Road and airlifted to a hospital in Nashville, according to information released by the WCSO.
As the victim was being driven to get medical care, Bowden called Kentucky State Police, according to the WCSO. Troopers and deputies met with the suspect and took him into custody at his residence in the 400 block of Plano Richpond Road.
According to an arrest citation, Bowden shot and wounded one person and also shot into a vehicle occupied by a second person.
The arrest citation states that the offenses took place just before 4 p.m. and said Bowden was a neighbor to the victims.
Bowden was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail just before 7 p.m., according to the jail's website.
He was set to appear Wednesday for arraignment before Warren District Court Judge John Brown.
This is the second time Bowden has been arrested in connection with gunshots, according to court records.
In 2016, the sheriff's office arrested Bowden after responding to a shots fired complaint and learning that he and his son, Keith Williams, had been involved in an argument.
According to an arrest citation in that case, Bowden fired a shot at his son, who took the handgun from Bowden and left Bowden's residence, only for Bowden to retrieve a rifle and fire at Williams' truck as it was leaving the area.
A grand jury indicted Bowden on two counts of attempted murder, and online Kentucky Court of Justice records indicate that the case remains open.
