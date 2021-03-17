A man was arrested on several criminal counts Tuesday night after a two-vehicle crash in Barren County injured two other people.
According to the Barren County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called regarding a reckless driver around 7:15 p.m. on Tompkinsville Road in a 2019 Toyota Camry.
Before deputies could intercept the Camry, it crossed the center line and struck a 2007 Kia SUV head-on.
The driver of the SUV, Pascual Tzanahua, of Glasgow, was flown to University of Louisville Hospital and was listed in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.
A passenger in the SUV was treated at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.
The driver of the Camry, Jeremy Burnsides, 40, of Cookeville, Tenn., was treated at T.J. Samson Community Hospital and later arrested on two counts of second-degree assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
According to an arrest citation, deputies found a full syringe in Burnsides' vehicle that Burnsides told deputies contained methamphetamine.
