A man was shot Monday in Barren County, and a suspect was arrested.
The shooting occurred about 4 a.m. in the 500 block of Garretts Hollow Road, an arrest citation said.
Barren County Sheriff’s Office deputies spoke with the victim’s girlfriend, who said they had been fishing behind their residence after a night of drinking.
A neighbor, Preston Ennis, left his home during the night and crashed his vehicle, and the eventual gunshot victim and his girlfriend went to help get Ennis back to his home.
As they left Ennis’ residence, an altercation occurred and Ennis came out of his home with a handgun, the citation said.
The victim’s girlfriend said she tried to stop Ennis, but Ennis began firing the gun over the top of her head and shooting at her boyfriend’s vehicle.
“A bullet went through the windshield of the vehicle and struck the male victim in the torso,” Ennis’ arrest citation said.
The victim, who wasn’t named by the sheriff’s office, was flown to a Louisville hospital for treatment.
Deputies executed a search warrant at Ennis’ residence and took him into custody after he spent about four hours barricaded in his house, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives found four spent shell casings in the driveway and also found pills, suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a large sum of money in the residence, the citation said.
Ennis was taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital for treatment of injuries from the crash and was then interviewed at the sheriff’s office, where he said he consumed about 18 beers and taken several Xanax pills while fishing, his citation said.
Ennis also said he had smoked marijuana during the night.
“He said that at some point he had blacked out and the last thing he remembered was fishing,” Ennis’ citation said. “He didn’t even remember how he had gotten home. When asked about the handgun he had advised that he had access to weapons but didn’t remember where he had put the gun.”
Ennis, 49, of Glasgow, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 10 dosage units, opiates), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 but less than 120 dosage units), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree criminal mischief.