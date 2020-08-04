A Missouri man was arrested in Bowling Green after a pursuit that extended through three counties.
Kentucky State Police said a 2020 Kia Optima was seen traveling 114 mph on Interstate 165 in Ohio County shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Police tried to stop the vehicle, which traveled into Butler and Warren counties.
KSP Post 3 and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement deployed tire deflation devices that ended the pursuit near the eight-mile marker of I-165.
The driver of the Kia, Damian Howard, 26, of St. Louis, was arrested on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, defacing a firearm, improper lane change and failure to signal.
A passenger, Shadale Lewis, 26, of St. Louis, was cited for possession of marijuana.
