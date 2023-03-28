A man was stabbed Sunday night and city police arrested a suspect who is also accused of stealing the stabbing victim's bicycle.
Larry D. Waddell, 50, was arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department on charges of first-degree assault and theft by unlawful taking (bicycle).
According to an arrest citation, officers responded shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the 1200 block of State Street on the report of a stabbing.
Rodney Green was found to have multiple stab wounds to his torso, and he was taken to The Medical Center and later to a trauma center in Nashville for treatment.
Multiple witnesses were at the scene, and an investigation led to Waddell being identified as the suspect.
Waddell was found early Monday morning by the Western Kentucky University Police Department wearing clothing matching what police saw in video surveillance footage from the scene, court records show.
Waddell told police he did not remember stabbing Green because he "blacked out" but also said he usually carries some kind of weapon. He also said he did not remember stealing the bicycle, but did remember riding it from the scene, his arrest citation said.
"(Waddell) repeatedly talked about Green 'disrespecting him' and that Green didn't run away so he 'wanted to die,' " Waddell's arrest citation said.
An arraignment for Waddell took place Tuesday in Warren District Court, and he was placed in Warren County Regional Jail under a $25,000 cash bond.
