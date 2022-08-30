Man arrested in connection with 2020 Logan overdose death JUSTIN STORY jstory@bgdailynews.com Justin Story Author email Aug 30, 2022 Aug 30, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Caleb Parks Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man suspected of responsibility for two overdoses, one of them fatal, in Logan County was arrested Monday in Tennessee.Caleb Parks, 22, was arrested on charges of second-degree manslaughter and first-degree wanton endangerment.According to the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force, the arrest stemmed from an investigation into a reported overdose Dec. 8, 2020, at an address on Stagger Avenue in Adairville.Cody Elmore, 22, was found unresponsive at the location and pronounced dead. A coroner's report listed a fentanyl overdose as the cause of death, the drug task force said. Another person who was with Elmore that night was treated at an area hospital for an overdose.An investigation determined the two people bought narcotics from Parks on Dec. 7, 2020, in White House, Tenn., the drug task force said.A warrant for Parks' arrest was issued shortly afterward, and he was located Monday in Sumner County, Tenn.Parks was booked Monday in the Logan County Detention Center and a $30,000 cash bond has been set in his case, according to online court records. — Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Caleb Parks Overdose Criminal Law Pharmacology Law Cody Elmore Task Force Drug Arrest Warrant Justin Story Author email Follow Justin Story Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesWhite Squirrel, Blue Holler planning comebacksLogan solar project approved despite public concernsC-USA hoping to ‘redefine ourselves’ with new programsLeachman GMC buys 3B Body ShopKathryn Brown GilbertTed Ray WoosleyUpdate: juvenile arrested after Hoax shooting callWayne B. CardwellGrant CeslerJudith Ann Richards Images Videos State News Kentucky man charged with fatally shooting daughter, 12 Mammoth Cave to improve underground trail Berea College contributing to Appalachia flood relief Federal grant aims to prevent wrong-way interstate crashes Logistics company to open new headquarters, create 210 jobs National News Lucinda Williams, Chris Isaak to perform at Americana awards AP News Summary at 12:08 p.m. EDT Unvaccinated cadets ordered off Coast Guard Academy campus Podcaster ruled ineligible in race for Ohio elections chief Crist leaving US House to focus on Florida governor race POLITICAL NEWS Wisconsin elections board wants money to bolster confidence Obstruction emerges as key focus in Trump documents probe Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate US: Prison chaplain used faith and fear to abuse inmates NC's highest court again weighs in on school funding case Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView