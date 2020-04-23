A man was shot Thursday evening during an argument on Crossings Court, according to police, who later arrested a suspect.
The Bowling Green Police Department responded at 5:44 p.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Crossings Court, where they found Dalton Quinn, who had received a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
Quinn told police that he had been shot by Kevin Morris, according to Officer Ronnie Ward, BGPD spokesman.
A short time after responding to the scene, police were notified by dispatch about an armed man who matched Morris' description in the area of Scottsville Road and Ken Bale Boulevard.
Police located the man and confirmed that he was Morris.
Morris admitted to police that he shot Quinn after a physical fight inside a vehicle, Ward said.
Morris was arrested on a charge of first-degree assault.
