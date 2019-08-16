A Bowling Green man arrested Wednesday by deputies responding to a disturbance on Morgantown Road has been linked by law enforcement to a separate burglary.
Jack Lynn Fuzzell, 24, was charged Friday with second-degree burglary in connection with an incident reported Monday at a residence in the 3000 block of Porter Pike, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responding to the disturbance in the 13000 block of Morgantown Road, in the Hadley community, arrested Fuzzell.
A witness who lived near the residence where Fuzzell was located claimed to have heard gunshots, and a separate call from Warren County Marble across the street from the residence notified law enforcement of a man behaving erratically who had walked into the business.
Fuzzell was identified as a suspect in a burglary investigation, and another suspect has been identified but has not been located, according to the sheriff's office.
