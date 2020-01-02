A woman told deputies she was choked into unconsciousness during a domestic dispute, resulting in the arrest Thursday of a Smiths Grove man.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around 12:09 a.m. Thursday to a residence on R.H. Martin Road in Smiths Grove regarding a domestic incident.
Deputies made contact with a woman there who reported that she had been choked until she lost consciousness, struck in the face and choked again.
The woman had redness on her neck, scratches on her chest and apparent left swelling to the left side of her jaw.
Bobby Chadwick Vanmeter, 40, of Smiths Grove, admitted to physically restraining the woman after an argument, according to the sheriff's office.
Vanmeter was arrested on charges of first-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree assault (domestic).
