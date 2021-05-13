A woman reported being stabbed in the arm Wednesday in Glasgow, and police arrested a man on multiple charges.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers arrived at Rachel Court and confirmed the woman was stabbed.
Police went to the location where the incident reportedly took place and made contact with James D. Shaw, who was arrested on charges of first-degree assault (domestic violence), possession of synthetic drugs and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
