A Hart County man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of setting a residence on fire.
The Hart County Sheriff's Office responded to the fire in the 1800 block of Halltown Road, where an investigation determined that Michael Jewell, 33, of Horse Cave, had set fire to the residence and left the scene.
Jewell was located by Kentucky State Police and arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, third-degree assault (police officer), third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident and first-degree criminal mischief.
The sheriff's office charged Jewell additionally with first-degree arson.
