A man accused of shooting his brother last month in Edmonson County was arrested Sunday.
Cody Brady, 26, of Leitchfield, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and theft by unlawful taking (auto valued at $10,000 or more).
According to KSP, Brady was wanted in connection with a Sept. 23 incident in which Brett Brady, 28, of Rocky Hill, was shot in the arm at an address on Rocky Hill Road.
Cody Brady, who had been identified as the suspect, left the area before police arrived on that date.
KSP was called back out to the address Sunday, making contact with Cody Brady at that location.
After a short standoff, Cody Brady was arrested by troopers, KSP said. Cody Brady is being held in the Warren County Regional Jail in Bowling Green.