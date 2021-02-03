A Louisville man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of stealing a truck in Barren County and leading law enforcement on a pursuit into Bowling Green.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers were notified shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday that the Barren County Sheriff’s Office and Glasgow Police Department were in pursuit of a suspect, later identified as Codie Dewitt, 23, of Louisville, who stole a 2004 Chevrolet truck in Barren County.
The pursuit continued on the Cumberland Parkway and onto Interstate 65 heading south, where a tire deflation device was deployed.
The truck continued to Exit 28 on I-65 where it struck another vehicle and a Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officer intervened to stop the truck.
Dewitt was taken into custody and charged with second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, speeding (26 mph or more above limit), disregarding a stop sign, disregarding a traffic control device, no operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, improper passing and fugitive from another state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.