A man was arrested in Warren County on a number of felony counts by deputies responding to a 911 call.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Mount Zion Road at 1:42 p.m. Wednesday, where they learned that Johnny Sowders, 33, of Mammoth Cave, had been involved in an incident.
Sowders had left the scene by the time deputies arrived, but he was located on Richardsville Road and arrested after a brief pursuit on vehicle and foot, according to the sheriff's office.
Sowders was charged with second-degree assault (domestic violence), first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree strangulation, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), third-degree terroristic threatening and operating on a suspended/revoked operator's license.
