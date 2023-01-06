A Warren County Sheriff's Office investigation into allegations of improper sexual contact with a juvenile led to the arrest Thursday of a man on multiple counts of rape.
James William Thomas Brown, 31, of Cottontown, Tenn., was arrested on four counts of first-degree rape (victim younger than 12).
According to an arrest citation, WCSO deputies responded Dec. 10 to The Medical Center, where an 8-year-old girl reportedly disclosed an earlier incident of sexual assault.
Deputies learned that the juvenile had also disclosed to another adult allegations that Brown had improperly touched her, and WCSO reviewed recordings of those disclosures, the citation said.
The juvenile was interviewed at the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center, where she provided more details, telling interviewers that the contact happened when she was alone with Brown and her mother went to the store.
Brown was interviewed Dec. 21, during which he told investigators the allegations were false, his arrest citation said.
Brown confirmed he was left alone with the child while her mother went to the store and when other adults in the household were at work.
According to the citation, Brown mentioned giving the child a bath in August or September of 2019 at an apartment on Old Porter Pike and that his finger possibly went inside the child's vagina while washing her.
"He stated (the juvenile) asked him 'what are you doing' and he told her he's washing her," the citation said, adding that Brown mentioned this contact may have happened three or four times during the bath.
Brown was placed in Warren County Regional Jail under a $50,000 cash bond. He was due in Warren District Court Friday for arraignment.
— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.