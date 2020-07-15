A man in Edmonson County was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of drug trafficking.
According to the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Probation and Parole arrived at the Noah Bledsoe Road residence of Wesley Booker, 29, of Smiths Grove, and smelled marijuana after being allowed inside.
A search of Booker's room resulted in the discovery of numerous bags of suspected methamphetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff's office.
Booker was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second or greater offense, less than two grams, meth), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was also served with a warrant from Warren County charging him with theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but less than $10,000).
