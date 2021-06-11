A traffic stop in Logan County resulted in the arrest of a man on drug charges.
According to the Logan County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded around 2:15 p.m. Monday to a complaint of a reckless driver in the area of the U.S. 68 By-Pass and Bowling Green Road.
They saw a 2008 Ford pickup truck traveling north on the by-pass that matched the vehicle described in the complaint.
After observing traffic infractions, a stop was made and deputies obtained consent to search the truck.
In all, deputies found 39 grams of suspected methamphetamine, five grams of suspected marijuana, a glass pipe containing suspected meth, plastic bags and digital scales, according to the sheriff's office.
The driver, James York, 37, of Smiths Grove, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving.