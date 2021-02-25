A traffic stop Wednesday in Cave City led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of dealing methamphetamine.
The Cave City Police Department said an officer conducted a traffic stop at Edwin P. Terry Estates and made contact with the driver, identified as James Karnes.
After receiving consent to search, police found suspected meth, digital scales and a stolen firearm in the vehicle, police said.
Karnes, 46, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than two grams, meth), receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of owner to maintain insurance, one headlight and possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
