A man accused of sending obscene images of himself to a juvenile over Snapchat was arrested Friday.
According to the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were contacted by the family of a 15-year-old juvenile regarding an obscene video sent to the teen from Tracy Scott Jaggers, 51, of Bowling Green.
In addition to the video of himself, Jaggers made an obscene request toward a friend of the juvenile, according to the sheriff's office.
Jaggers was arrested on charges of first-degree sexual abuse and prohibited use of electronic communications to procure a minor.
