A Bowling Green man was arrested Thursday in Barren County on charges that include drug trafficking.
The Glasgow Police Department said police stopped a car driven by Frederick F. Reed on the Louie B. Nunn Parkway for a seat-belt violation.
After making contact with Reed, police noticed him attempting to conceal something in his sock. When Reed was asked to exit the vehicle and sit on the ground, he ran from the scene but was caught shortly afterward, according to GPD.
Police seized suspected hydrocodone, marijuana, a handgun and cash.
Reed was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (opiates), tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), possession of marijuana, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, resisting arrest and failure to wear seat belt.
