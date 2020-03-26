City police arrested a Bowling Green man Wednesday after investigating a report of a pregnant 12-year-old who was brought to The Medical Center.
Orlando Bejarando-Diaz, 34, was arrested on charges of first-degree rape, incest and tampering with physical evidence, the Bowling Green Police Department said.
The girl had been brought to the hospital March 3 by Bejarando-Diaz, an arrest citation said.
The child was in Bejarando-Diaz’s care.
A nurse at The Medical Center told police the girl was several weeks pregnant.
Hospital staff learned that the girl was from Honduras, spoke little English and had been in the U.S. for about nine months.
The girl initially refused to tell police anything relating to her pregnancy, and Bejarando-Diaz denied knowledge of the pregnancy.
After being taken into protective custody, the girl was interviewed at Barren River Child Advocacy Center, where she refused to give any information. She was introduced to a therapist and a follow-up appointment was scheduled March 9.
In that session, the child disclosed that Bejarando-Diaz had hurt her and she had delivered a baby at home, according to the arrest citation.
The girl’s foster family brought her to the child advocacy center Tuesday, where she was interviewed again.
In that interview, she said Bejarando-Diaz raped her repeatedly over the last several months and had fathered her child. She also said she delivered the baby on or about the day she was brought to the hospital and that Bejarando-Diaz placed the baby, who she suspected was stillborn, in a bedroom closet, according to the arrest citation.
Bejarando-Diaz made no statements to police, his citation said.
