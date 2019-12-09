A man accused of taking part in robberies of two Family Dollar stores this year was arrested Friday by city police.
Antonio Ray, 46, of Nashville, was arrested Friday on a count of first-degree robbery and a count of second-degree robbery.
According to an arrest citation, Ray was identified as a suspect in the Nov. 16 robbery of the Glen Lily Road location of Family Dollar.
The Bowling Green Police Department located Ray at a Stone Hollow Lane address and after being placed in custody admitted to entering the store with a knife and asking for money.
During the police interview, Ray was questioned about a July 7 robbery at the Gordon Avenue location of Family Dollar, and Ray confessed to his involvement, according to an arrest citation.
“He admitted to jumping over the counter and asking for money,” the arrest citation said of the July incident. “A weapon was not brandished during this robbery.”
Ray is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $20,000 cash bond.
