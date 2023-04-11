A Bowling Green resident who will be sentenced later this month on juvenile sex offenses in Grayson County pleaded guilty to additional charges Tuesday in Warren County.
James Colmore Jr., 37, pleaded guilty in Warren Circuit Court to one count each of first-degree sodomy, incest and first-degree sexual abuse.
Colmore was indicted on the Warren County charges in 2021, and the indictment accused him of committing sexual abuses against a juvenile in his care less than 12 years of age during a continuing course of conduct between 2010 and 2018.
The plea agreement recommends a 25-year sentence for Colmore, who had pleaded guilty in Grayson Circuit Court to similar charges earlier this year.
According to court records in that case, Colmore pleaded guilty in February to three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of first-degree sodomy and a single count of incest.
Two juveniles in Colmore's care were identified as victims in the Grayson County case, and the offenses were said to have taken place at some point during the same time period as the Warren County charges.
Colmore came under investigation in Grayson County in early 2021, when sexual abuse allegations received by the Department of Social Services were referred to Kentucky State Police Post 4.
One of the identified victims disclosed during a forensic interview in Elizabethtown multiple instances of sexual abuse over a 10-year period, an arrest citation said.
During a Feb. 5, 2021, interview with KSP Post 4 detectives, Colmore admitted to the sexual abuse, telling police that the offenses took place in Grayson and Warren counties and confirming the length of time during which the abuse occurred, court records show.
Colmore is set to be sentenced April 18 in the Grayson County case, and court records indicate he is to receive a 25-year sentence there to be served consecutively to any other sentence imposed by any court.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise directed Colmore to return to court May 23 to be sentenced on the Warren County charges.
— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.