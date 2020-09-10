A Bowling Green man charged in the 2018 death of his girlfriend will await a new trial date.
Keith W. Bradley, 54, appeared Wednesday via video conference for a hearing in three criminal cases pending in Warren Circuit Court.
Bradley is charged in one indictment with second-degree manslaughter, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Bradley is accused of wantonly causing the death of Tessa Kay Reece, 39, whose body was found Feb. 28, 2018, in an apartment at Bowling Green Towers, 1149 College St.
In Wednesday’s hearing, Bradley’s attorney, Diana Werkman of the state Department of Public Advocacy, said the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office had extended an offer to plead guilty to a reduced charge of reckless homicide and the trafficking count, with Bradley serving a 20-year sentence and being ineligible for parole until he served 20 percent of the time.
Werkman said she would work out a time to discuss the case with Bradley.
Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson said he would set a date for a jury trial at some point after the hearing.
Court documents show a neighbor found Reece unresponsive in the apartment and called 911 on the night of Feb. 28, 2018.
“Officers observed (Reece) in the floor beside the bed and observed multiple bruises on various parts of her body in varying states of healing,” Detective Rebecca Robbins of the Bowling Green Police Department said in an affidavit for a search warrant. “The deceased also had what appeared to be vomit coming from her nostrils.”
Police made contact with the apartment manager, who said she had received multiple complaints of drug activity from the apartment where Reece’s body was found.
During a police interview, Bradley said he and Reece used methamphetamine and that there was some meth in his truck, and officers found four bags of suspected meth totaling about a half-ounce, an arrest citation said.
Bradley has two other pending criminal cases, one charging him with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and the other charging him with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and speeding.
He is currently a state inmate at Green River Correctional Complex, having received a 20-year sentence on a manufacturing meth case in 2008 in Warren County.
Court records indicate he was paroled after serving five years for that offense, but he was then served with a warrant in 2018 for violating parole.
