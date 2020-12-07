A Smiths Grove man charged in a crash that killed his daughter returned to court Monday.
Dyllan Martter, 40, appeared for a pretrial conference in Warren Circuit Court.
Martter is charged with second-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
He was behind the wheel of a 2001 Ford Excursion that crashed May 9, 2019, on Three Forks Road, resulting in the death of 3-year-old Lucia Martter.
In Monday’s hearing, which was conducted over Skype, Martter’s attorney, Steve Romines, said he is continuing to go through evidence in the case turned over by the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and anticipates retaining a couple of expert witnesses and filing motions ahead of a potential trial.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise set a March 1 pretrial conference, saying he would want to know on that date whether Martter wants to resolve the case with a guilty plea or a jury trial.
Martter was driving with four of his daughters in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Court records said a witness called 911 after hearing the crash, which was investigated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Assistant Chief Wes Jenkins of the Smiths Grove Police Department arrived at the crash site ahead of sheriff’s deputies and notified one of them that he detected an odor of alcoholic beverages on Martter’s breath, an arrest citation said.
WCSO Detective Tim Robinson asked Martter at the scene what happened to cause the crash, and Martter said he left the road and overcorrected, causing the SUV to overturn.
When questioned, Martter said he had consumed two beers about two hours before driving, but he was not aware of the current time, according to an arrest citation.
Robinson testified last year at a preliminary hearing in Warren District Court that field sobriety tests suggested Martter was impaired and a breath test resulted in a blood alcohol content reading of 0.112 percent, above the legal limit of 0.08 percent for drivers.
Two blood samples collected from Martter nearly three hours after the crash also produced blood alcohol measurements above the legal limit, Robinson testified last year.
Martter was arrested initially on a charge of murder, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Under the current charges, Martter faces up to 40 years in prison.
He is currently free on a $100,000 bond.
