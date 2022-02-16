A Bowling Green man who prosecutors are attempting to prove directed a methamphetamine-dealing conspiracy is preparing for a trial next month, while one of his co-defendants pleaded guilty Tuesday.
Tyrecus Crowe, 30, is under federal indictment on a charge of conspiring to possess more than 500 grams of meth with the intent to distribute, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.
Federal prosecutors accuse eight men of taking part in the scheme, which law enforcement claims was uncovered through an investigation that entailed the seizure of the largest quantity of meth in a local drug case.
Seven of the co-defendants have pleaded guilty and have either been sentenced or await sentencing, and Crowe was set initially to appear in U.S. District Court on Tuesday to enter a guilty plea as well.
At Tuesday’s hearing, however, Crowe’s attorney, John Caudill, announced that Crowe wished to go forward with a jury trial, which is set to begin March 15.
“The defendant has decided to exercise his right to a trial,” Caudill said of Crowe, who is also represented by attorney Matt Baker. “We’ve gone over the facts and the law with him extensively and he has decided to go forward with the trial.”
Federal court filings feature claims that Crowe hired co-defendants to transport shipments of crystal meth from California to Kentucky, which Crowe then sold in smaller amounts to some co-defendants based in Bowling Green.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky said a Chevrolet Tahoe stopped for speeding in Texas on July 24, 2020, was found to contain 40 pounds of suspected crystal meth and a rental agreement with Crowe’s name on it.
During an interview with a DEA agent, the driver claimed Crowe rented the vehicle for him to use to travel to California to pick up a shipment of meth to bring to Bowling Green. The driver had made a similar trip the previous week that resulted in the delivery of 25 pounds of meth to Crowe, federal prosecutors say.
A co-defendant, Raymond Derousse, 53, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a conspiracy charge and a count of possessing a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
The plea agreement said Derousse was found to be in possession on Aug. 30, 2020, in Simpson County of 18,018.9 grams – about 39.72 pounds – of meth.
Derousse was hired by Crowe and co-defendant Andre Graham to transport meth from California to Kentucky for Crowe, his plea agreement said.
Derousse was the seventh person to admit guilt in the conspiracy case and is due to return to court June 7 for sentencing.
