A Bowling Green man accused of striking a pedestrian while driving drunk on Nashville Road is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.
Landon May, 20, is set to appear in Warren Circuit Court on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance.
May is accused of being behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck Traa Armbrust, who was walking in the 2100 block of Nashville Road on Oct. 27.
The Bowling Green Police Department located Armbrust lying beside the road in a severe amount of pain after Armbrust’s girlfriend, who was walking alongside him, called 911.
Armbrust said he was hit by a vehicle, but could not give a description.
He was eventually taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, where he was treated for injuries that included a compound fracture to his left leg and a broken shoulder, court records show.
BGPD was contacted several hours later by Kentucky State Police, which had obtained additional information about the incident, including May’s alleged involvement.
“According to KSP, (May) was contacting people advising he struck someone earlier in the evening with his vehicle,” May’s arrest citation said.
City police detected an odor of alcoholic beverages on May’s breath and he declined to give a statement to police before being placed in custody, according to court records.
Officers found a vehicle behind the residence that was missing a mirror. A mirror found at the scene of the incident matched May’s vehicle.
“May was transported to the Medical Center for a blood draw,” his arrest citation said. “While en route, May freely stated ‘where were the girl and guy walking? Did I just clip him?’ “
May is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $25,000 cash bond.
At the time of the incident, May was on pretrial diversion after pleading guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise revoked the pretrial diversion after May’s arrest and sentenced him to two years in prison.
