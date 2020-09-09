A Bowling Green man was arrested early Wednesday after a shooting that resulted hours later in the death of a man.
Pedro Antonio Alfaro, 25, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting that killed Kevin J. Morris, 25, of Bowling Green.
According to a Bowling Green Police Department arrest citation, officers were called around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday to Campus Pointe Apartments, 851 Fields Drive, to investigate a shooting that occurred in the parking lot.
Alfaro was named by witnesses as a suspect in the shooting, and officers located him on the 2100 block of Nashville Road and made a traffic stop.
"Upon contact with Alfaro, he stated that he was acting in self-defense," BGPD Officer Matthew Irvin said in the citation. "He further explained that he was involved in an altercation and that he shot someone."
Alfaro told police the firearm used in the shooting was inside his vehicle, and he requested an attorney and declined to make additional statements, his citation said.
Police recovered two firearms from the vehicle, one of which matched the caliber of weapon used in the shooting, according to police records.
Investigation determined that the victim was shot in the torso and chest region at close range.
Morris was taken to The Medical Center, where he died early Wednesday.
No bond has been set for Alfaro, who is in Warren County Regional Jail.
