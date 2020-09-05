A Bowling Green man was shot and killed early Saturday at Whiskey River Pub, and police arrested a suspect on a charge of murder.
According to the Bowling Green Police Department, officers were called at 1:18 a.m. to the Whiskey River Pub on Old Louisville Road for a reported shooting.
When police arrived at the scene, they located Ellis W. Souders, 42, of Bowling Green, dead from a gunshot wound.
Detectives spoke with witnesses and learned that the suspected shooter, identified as Shannon Eugene Ward, 42, of Elizabethtown, had been detained by employees after a brief struggle.
Ward was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries sustained during the struggle, according to BGPD.
Ward was booked at 7:33 a.m. Saturday into Warren County Regional Jail on a charge of murder. No bond had been set as of Saturday morning.
