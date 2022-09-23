Man charged with murder in Logan shooting JUSTIN STORY jstory@bgdailynews.com Justin Story Author email Sep 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jaquavon Poindexter Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Christian County man has been arrested in a fatal shooting that took place last month in Logan County.Jaquavon Poindexter, 21, of Hopkinsville, was served Thursday by the Christian County Sheriff's Department with an arrest warrant charging him with murder.Poindexter is accused of shooting Joshua D. Burks, 20, of Clarksville, Tenn., Aug. 13 in Logan County. Kentucky State Police responded early Aug. 13 to a death investigation in Olmstead.Burks was found dead in the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road by someone who fled the scene afterward, KSP said last month. — Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Justin Story Author email Follow Justin Story Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesFormer eatery will now serve contractorsApartments coming to Three Springs RoadWCSO: Suspect at large in shootingJerry Windell BashamWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsThe Horrible HarpesLola A. Joiner (Boone)BG man accused of plotting to murder wife allows case to go to grand juryWoman in Smiths Grove business fracas placed on probationHomer Franklin Roberts Images Videos State News Kentucky receiving $23M in funding for crime victim aid Big South Fork offers camping, permits for Public Lands Day Craft selects Sen. Wise as 2023 GOP running mate in Kentucky Editorial Roundup: Kentucky Fort Campbell soldiers attending services for D-Day veteran National News Alabama halts execution because of time, IV access concerns Worker on front end loader hits, kills Florida deputy Global markets fall sharply on worries about rates, economy AP News Summary at 3:52 p.m. EDT Man who was 1 of 8 injured in Chicago apartment blast dies POLITICAL NEWS Pentagon lays out new food, housing programs for troops In-person voting starts in Minnesota, 3 other early states NH AG: Some Democrat absentee ballot mailers had wrong info Elton John playing White House lawn as part of farewell tour Jurors deliberating in QAnon follower's Capitol riot trial Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView