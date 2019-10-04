A Warren County grand jury has indicted a man accused of sodomizing and assaulting a woman in a Bowling Green apartment.
Matthew Edison, 33, address unknown, was arraigned Thursday in Warren Circuit Court on two counts of first-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening.
Edison, who pleaded not guilty, was arrested Aug. 9 by the Bowling Green Police Department in response to a complaint from the woman named as the victim in court records.
An arrest citation said city police responded to a North Mill Avenue apartment regarding an assault and met with the woman, who reported that Edison assaulted her about 3 a.m. Aug. 9, when Edison was intoxicated and upset that she had been speaking to another man.
The woman told police she was not dating Edison but they had been living together for about a month and had been sexually intimate.
During the argument, the woman said Edison grabbed her face, put his hand around her throat and poked her in the eye with his finger. Police noticed injuries to the woman’s face, and her voice was raspy “as if she had difficulty speaking,” according to the arrest citation.
Edison also reportedly took the woman’s phone away from her and threatened multiple times to kill her and the man she was attempting to have pick her up from the apartment.
After the altercation, Edison said the two needed to go to sleep, court records show.
“(The woman) advised that Edison still would not return her phone in fear that she would call her mother or police,” the arrest citation said. “(The woman) advised she was scared to fall asleep due to Edison making the comment that she might not wake up.”
A few hours later, the woman said she woke up to Edison’s alarm and that he forced her to perform sex acts, despite her telling him to stop.
About 9 a.m., Edison reportedly obtained a driver through Lyft and went to the Greyhound bus station, which is where police found and detained him.
Edison said there was a physical altercation but denied putting his hands around the woman’s neck, according to the arrest citation. He also claimed that the sexual contact was consensual.
He is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $25,000 cash bond, with a bond hearing set for Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.