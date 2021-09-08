The man identified by authorities as the mastermind behind the deadly robbery of La Placita market will be sentenced in October.
Jorge Santos Caballero-Melgar, 36, of Nashville, will be sentenced Oct. 18 in U.S. District Court for multiple crimes stemming from the robbery of the Morgantown Road business on March 17, 2017, during which Jose Cruz, 31, of Bowling Green, was shot and killed while attempting to intervene.
A jury convicted Caballero-Melgar this year on charges of murder through use of a firearm during a crime of violence, conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, interference with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to carry or possess a firearm during a crime of violence and illegal reentry after deportation.
During the trial in Bowling Green, jurors heard evidence that Caballero-Melgar led a conspiracy in which businesses in Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana and North Carolina were targeted for robbery over a period of about a year.
The robbery of La Placita is the only one of those crimes that resulted in a fatality.
Five people were charged with various crimes after the robbery, but Caballero-Melgar was the only one to take his case to trial.
A number of co-defendants who participated in the robberies at La Placita and other businesses testified that Caballero-Melgar selected which businesses to target, supplied firearms, remained in contact over the phone with his co-defendants during the crimes and received an equal cut of money taken from each business.
Caballero-Melgar faces a potential life sentence. Neither federal prosecutors nor his attorney, Bryce Caldwell, have filed paperwork in the case indicating a specific punishment they plan to request.
The Oct. 18 sentencing date was rescheduled from Wednesday after Caldwell informed the court of a scheduling conflict with a trial in an unrelated criminal case in which he has been retained.
Three of the co-defendants in the La Placita case have already been sentenced.
Jonny Alexander Reyes-Martinez, who admitted to firing the shot that killed Cruz, awaits sentencing on a number of offenses.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.