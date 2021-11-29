A man convicted in a 2016 shooting in Logan County could end up spending the rest of his life in prison.
Demetrius Roberson, 27, was found guilty by a jury in Logan Circuit Court this month on charges of murder, attempted murder, first-degree robbery and nine counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
He was accused of killing Lexus Bell, 21, on Aug. 21, 2016, in her home at Robinwood Apartments on Highland Lick Road in Russellville.
At the time of the shooting, Bell was holding her child, who had just turned 1, Logan County Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr said.
A total of 11 shots were fired in the incident, and the apartment was occupied by nine children who were there to spend the night before traveling to a birthday party planned for the following day in Bowling Green.
Estoria Mordica was one of two adults in the apartment and was the person named as the victim in the attempted murder charge.
“This could have been a massacre,” Kerr said in an email to the Daily News. “Not a single person in law enforcement locally can recall anything in the history of our community when there was such a potential for so many lives to be lost. One life was needlessly lost, and it could have been 11.”
Kerr had sought life without parole for Roberson, who was indicted on murder and other charges in 2017 following an investigation by the Russellville Police Department.
The jury that convicted Roberson on all counts recommended Roberson be sentenced to life with no chance at parole for 25 years.
“I am grateful that justice was finally delivered for Lexus, Estoria and each of the children that were there that night,” Kerr said. “I am hopeful that Lexus’ family will finally be able to mourn their loss. We should all keep them in our prayers.”
Roberson’s case was initially set to go to trial in 2019, but on the day it was to begin, his defense attorneys were ordered off the case after they announced they were not ready to proceed.
New attorneys were appointed to represent him, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced additional postponements.
Roberson was one of five co-defendants to be convicted in the case.
Reba Kirk pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit murder and complicity to first-degree robbery and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. She was accused of helping to orchestrate the robbery, in which a gun was taken from the apartment.
Tayveon Bibb pleaded guilty to first-degree facilitation to robbery and received a five-year sentence. He was shot and killed earlier this year in Bowling Green but had given a deposition in this case to be used at Roberson’s trial in case he was unavailable to appear.
Deon Young pleaded guilty to a count of second-degree robbery, accepting an offer recommending a five-year sentence.
Jordan Lunsford pleaded guilty to a charge of tampering with physical evidence and was placed on pretrial diversion.
Charges were dismissed against a sixth person who was able to provide an alibi proving he was not involved in the incident.
Roberson will return to court Feb. 3 to be formally sentenced.