A man convicted of murder in the death of a family friend was sentenced Tuesday to 45 years in prison.
Mach Sar, 37, appeared in Warren Circuit Court to be sentenced on a charge of murder, which stemmed from the death of Somrhut "Sam" Phan, 29, of Bowling Green.
A jury found Sar guilty last month of the charge after hearing evidence that he stabbed Phan 27 times on Jan. 30, 2020, in a trailer at Wheel Mobile Home Park, 436 Dishman Lane.
Appearing before Warren Circuit Judge John Grise, Sar made a brief statement of apology.
The jury at Sar's trial heard from multiple witnesses who were in the trailer on the night of the homicide.
Sar, his fiancee and their four children were staying at the trailer with Sar's brother, Rackmey Sean, and Sean's family.
Jurors heard testimony that Sar brought his family to Bowling Green from Indiana shortly before the incident to pursue a business opportunity with a relative that did not come to pass.
Multiple witnesses, including Sean and Sar's fiancee, Stephanie Harris, testified about encountering a chaotic scene in the trailer in the early morning hours of Jan. 30, 2020, describing Sar standing over Phan's body while holding a knife.
Jurors also heard evidence that Sar was facing financial difficulties after a possible job in Bowling Green did not work out.
Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron and Sar's court-appointed attorney, Kayla Fugate of the Department of Public Advocacy, argued at trial whether Sar's actions occurred as a result of extreme emotional disturbance.
The Bowling Green Police Department investigated the stabbing, learning that Sar and his family had left the mobile home park after the incident and traveled back to where they previously lived in Elkhart, Ind.
Jurors were shown video surveillance footage of Sar stopping at a gas station in Morgantown to withdraw money from an ATM and buy snacks.
Sar was located in Indiana on the evening of Jan. 30, 2020, and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service.
BGPD detectives traveled to Indiana to interview Sar, who initially claimed that a masked intruder broke into the home and attacked Phan, according to testimony.
Given the option of recommending a sentence of 20-50 years or life with no chance at parole before serving at least 20 years, the jury that convicted Sar recommended a 45-year sentence, which Grise imposed Tuesday.
"I believe that is a reasonable and measured sentencing recommendation from the jury," Grise said at the hearing. "I think the sentence does reflect the seriousness of the crime and the specific circumstances under which it occurred."