He pretended over a messaging app to be a teenage girl, convincing an 11-year-old juvenile victim to send nude pictures of himself.
The victim then received threats and demands to send more pictures of himself engaged in sex acts with his own siblings, according to police.
The victim’s father, who was living in California, made police there aware of what was happening, and the perpetrator, 24-year-old Kyle Jackson, was found in Bowling Green three years ago and arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department.
After being prosecuted in Warren Circuit Court for child pornography offenses, Jackson was brought to justice in California, where he was recently convicted in a Los Angeles court on additional charges that have resulted in a sentence of 75 years to life in prison.
Jackson pleaded guilty in 2017 in Warren County to five counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and five counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
He has been serving an eight-year sentence in Warren County Regional Jail on the Kentucky charges, but the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which opened the investigation into Jackson, had a detainer placed on him to ensure he would be prosecuted in California on additional offenses.
Jackson was convicted earlier this year in Los Angeles County Superior Court of forcible lewd acts upon a child under 14 and two counts of lewd acts upon a child and was sentenced in October, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Testimony in the California case revealed that after receiving the nude images in late 2015 or early 2016, Jackson threatened the victim and forced him to involve his brothers, ages 9 and 2, in lewd acts, according to a release from the Los Angeles district attorney.
“We have had to reach out to other agencies literally across the nation to get assistance in cases we’re working, so it’s important to work well together for the common good of serving the public,” BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said. “It’s just kind of shocking when you have something like this that you realize reaches so far, but with the internet it literally can circle the globe.”
BGPD detectives Mike Nade and Tim Buss were involved in analyzing electronic devices seized from Jackson during the investigation, and they assisted California authorities in the prosecution there.
Court records from Jackson’s Warren County case show that he and the 11-year-old met over the messaging app Kik, with the two having conversations that eventually became sexual in nature.
The 11-year-old boy told police in California that he sent a nude picture of himself and received a picture from the suspect, who the boy believed was a 14-year-old girl.
The suspect then asked the boy whether he had siblings and then asked the 11-year-old to send pictures of him and his brother performing sex acts on each other, which the boy refused to do, court records show.
“The suspect then threatened to expose (the 11-year-old) to his friends and family on social media if he didn’t do as she asked,” Nade said in an affidavit. “The suspect took a screen shot of (the 11-year-old’s) friends and family on Instagram and sent it to him along with the threat that she was going to post his nude pictures and videos.”
The 11-year-old recorded five videos that were sent to the suspect’s Kik account, court records said, and the boy’s father found the videos on his iPad a few days later and contacted police in California.
“This case was helped by the fact that the victim’s parents were paying close attention to their electronic devices and stopped the problem as quickly as it could be,” Ward said.
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s detective found screen captures on the iPad of conversations between the child and the suspect on Snapchat.
Kik allows users to send encrypted messages over the internet, and Snapchat allows users to send images that are available for only a few seconds before disappearing, though recipients can take a screen shot of the images and save them.
“Once all the facts of the case were determined, we reviewed it with the California officials to make sure that we were able to prosecute him in both jurisdictions, not only to make sure he got the most amount of time but also to make it as easy as possible on the victims in this case,” Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron said.
Search warrants were then obtained for the suspect’s Snapchat and Kik accounts, which led to the discovery of an email address used by Jackson to create the accounts.
“This is the perfect example of the need for computer-based forensics and cooperation between agencies,” Cohron said.
Jackson was arrested in 2016 by the BGPD at his apartment in the College Suites complex, and detectives searching his residence seized his cellphone and other electronic devices.
“Mr. Jackson was informed that his smartphone was being seized,” Nade wrote in the affidavit. “Mr. Jackson refused to surrender the phone and when informed that surrendering his phone was not optional Mr. Jackson stated to the effect that the stuff on his phone would put him away for life and he was going to kill himself. Mr. Jackson was detained for his own safety.”
