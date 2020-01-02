A man was found dead early Wednesday in a house fire in Edmonson County.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers were contacted about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday by dispatch in Edmonson County regarding a possible fatal fire at 2916 William Simmons Road.
Multiple fire departments responded and were able to put out the fire.
Inside the residence, Warren Kessinger, 66, of Bowling Green, was found dead.
No foul play is suspected, according to KSP.
