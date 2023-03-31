Man dead in shooting involving KSP trooper JUSTIN STORY justin.story@bgdailynews.com Justin Story Author email Mar 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Updated 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man was shot and killed Thursday in Edmonson County in an incident involving Kentucky State Police.The KSP Critical Incident Response Team was requested to investigate the shooting, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in Edmonson County, KSP said Friday afternoon in a news release. The identity of the gunshot victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene in Rocky Hill by the Edmonson County Coroner, has not been released, and no other information was being released by the KSP. — Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Justin Story Author email Follow Justin Story Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSt. Teresa Ministries finds new homeWCPS announces 2023 Hall of Distinguished AlumniHenkel Corporation Manufactures Well-Known Products in Bowling GreenSales pro Webb still selling Bowling GreenJames D. RoneMan arrested in BG stabbingNew voting options coming in MayBG man accused of kidnapping student on way to school pleads to lesser chargeFrances Charlene Wingfield HallSusan Catherine (Finch) Heard Images Videos State News Publishers, sellers, authors form Creative Economy Coalition Former Kentucky lawmaker makes plea on gender-affirming care Nitrogen oxide cloud dissipates after Indiana plant release Medical marijuana proposal gains momentum in Kentucky Kentucky passes cancer testing mandate for insurers National News AP News Summary at 4:43 p.m. EDT Transgender Day of Visibility rallies held amid backlash Tornado slams Little Rock, smashes rooftops, flips vehicles Stocks rally to cap a winning month, quarter for Wall Street New this week: Brooke Shields, 'Grease' prequel and NF album POLITICAL NEWS Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender early next week Trump indictment not expected to affect Wisconsin court race Judge: Dominion defamation case against Fox will go to trial Trump indictment live updates: Latest news, developments Ohio governor signs rail safety measures into law Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView