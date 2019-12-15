A man died Sunday after falling – possibly by jumping – into 70 mph traffic and being struck by at least one moving vehicle.
The man, at this time unidentified, came off the Scottsville Road overpass at the 22-mile marker of Interstate 65 Sunday afternoon and onto the northbound section of the interstate. A semi-truck then struck the man.
“It appears that the subject came from the overpass next to (exit) 22,” said Trooper Daniel Priddy, spokesman for Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green, which is handling the investigation.
“We have people on scene investigating,” Priddy said.
State police might have to use fingerprints or DNA analysis in the coming days to identify the man, who was likely disfigured in the fall and after being hit by at least one vehicle, Priddy said.
KSP advised seeking alternate travel routes Sunday afternoon as traffic was backed up on I-65.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.