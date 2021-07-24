Phillip Stewart, 31, of Bowling Green, died after suffering multiple gunshots in the 300 block of Cherry Way on Saturday morning, police said.
Bowling Green Police Department Officer Amber Kae Bowman said they received a call concerning the shooting at 10:55 a.m.
A person on the scene attempted life-saving measures on Stewart until EMS arrived.
Bowman said Stewart was later pronounced dead at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
Afterward, officers on Cherry Way attempted to negotiate with a potential person of interest at an apartment complex next to where Stewart was found.
Bowman said BGPD executed a search warrant to find the individual, but no one was found on the premises.
“We still have a potential person of interest,” Bowman said. “They were not located inside the apartment where we conducted the search warrant. The search for the individual is ongoing. We ask the public to refrain from this area at this time.”