A two-vehicle crash Thursday in Allen County left one person dead and another injured.
According to Kentucky State Police, a Lincoln Town Car driven by Luther Tuttle Jr., 75, of Adolphus, was traveling south on U.S. 31-E near the Carter Church Road intersection around 4:30 p.m. Thursday when it crossed the center line and struck a northbound Toyota Tacoma driven by Robert Dyer, 69, of Nashville.
Tuttle was pronounced dead at the scene, while Dyer was flown to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for treatment of injuries.
