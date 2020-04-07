A motorcycle crash Monday in Barren County resulted in the death of the driver.
According to the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, Kyle Dodson, 28, was traveling north on Bethel Church Road about 2:17 p.m. when he lost control of his 2009 Yamaha motorcycle in a curve, causing the motorcycle to lie over in the road.
Dodson died from his injuries at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.
A passenger, Ashley W. Dodson, was also taken to the hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Arrests – Two people were arrested Sunday in Edmonson County on drug trafficking charges.
The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped a speeding vehicle on Veterans Memorial Highway.
After receiving consent to search the vehicle, deputies found an open bottle of vodka, bags of suspected methamphetamine and pipes used for smoking illicit drugs, the sheriff’s office said.
The driver, Cheryl Rose McMillen, 39, of Cave City, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, speeding, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container.
The passenger, Christopher S. Durbin, 31, of Leitchfield, was also charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Both people were taken to Hart County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.