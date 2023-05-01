Man dies in Barren crash JUSTIN STORY jstory@bgdailynews.com Justin Story Author email May 1, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Barren County man died Friday in a single-vehicle crash.According to the Barren County Sheriff's Office, a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling east on Old Bowling Green Road when it left the right side of the road around the 5600 block. The driver, Kent Blackburn, 35, of Park City, lost control of his vehicle, which continued off the road before striking a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn.Blackburn was taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, where he was pronounced dead. — Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Justin Story Author email Follow Justin Story Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSentencing nears for two people in kickback schemeNew tenants eyed for Stadium Park PlazaWoman at center of Till lynching, local protests, diesWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsBG man arraigned in attempted kidnapping caseEx-WKU general counsel Wilkins no longer pursuing lawsuit against schoolBuilding permitsOne dead in crash on Lovers LaneThree injured when train strikes truckWoman indicted on federal stalking charge Images Videos National News New Michael Cunningham novel 'Day' scheduled for January AP News Summary at 2:52 p.m. EDT AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:48 p.m. EDT Trump accuser says many in her generation didn't report rape Maine expanded abortion access up for debate, passage likely POLITICAL NEWS Georgia begins issuing second year of income tax refunds US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December Americans fault news media for dividing nation: AP-NORC poll US Speaker McCarthy: Russia must pull out of Ukraine Feds: Hospitals that denied emergency abortion broke the law Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView