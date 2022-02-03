...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Significant icing is expected, particularly in areas
between the Ohio River and Western Kentucky and Bluegrass
Parkways. Ice accumulations of one quarter to one half of an
inch are possible. In addition, up to an inch of sleet and snow
will be possible by Friday morning.
* WHERE...Much of central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ Today to 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and tree damage will be
possible due to the ice. Travel will be extremely hazardous
and could be impossible at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
For Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov
&&
A Warren County Sheriff’s Office cruiser attempting to make a traffic stop was involved in a crash Wednesday at an intersection in which the driver of the other vehicle died.
According to a traffic collision report from the Bowling Green Police Department, WCSO Deputy Nick Jewell was traveling into town on Scottsville Road toward Smallhouse Road/Covington Street when he saw a vehicle disregard a traffic light around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Jewell, 34, of Bowling Green, reported that he activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop and when he entered the intersection, a crash occurred involving his cruiser and a 2002 Honda Accord driven by John Conrad, 58, of Bowling Green.
City police spoke with a witness who said she was at the intersection of Smallhouse Road and Scottsville Road when the crash happened.
The witness reported seeing Jewell’s cruiser approach the intersection with flashing emergency lights, but did not hear a siren coming from the cruiser, according to the collision report.
The witness said that she had a green light and saw a white truck in the left turn lane on the other side of the intersection from her, and that when Jewell’s cruiser approached the middle of the intersection, Conrad’s car approached the middle from Covington Street.
The cruiser struck Conrad’s car, causing it to cross the eastbound lanes of Broadway Avenue and crash into a 2012 Ford Econoline E350 truck parked at 1207 Broadway Ave., the report said.
At the crash site, Conrad was unconscious and had an unidentified object lodged in the right side of his neck just under his jawbone, the report said.
Conrad was taken to The Medical Center and then brought by ambulance to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, where he was pronounced dead at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday.
Jewell sustained a neck fracture and was taken to The Medical Center for treatment, the report said.
Police examined footage of the crash from Jewell’s in-car camera.
According to the collision report, the video footage shows Jewell in the right lane of Scottsville Road when another vehicle disregards the traffic light at the intersection.
Jewell activated his lights and moved into the left lane, and when he goes through the intersection, he appears to slow down a little.
During that time, a white truck is stopped at Covington Street and Broadway Avenue and Conrad’s car enters the intersection from Covington Street on the other side of the white truck, the report said.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.