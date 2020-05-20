A single-vehicle crash in Edmonson County on Tuesday resulted in the death of a man.
According to the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 9:12 p.m. about a vehicle that had overturned in the intersection of Ky. 259 and J. Carroll Road.
Law enforcement found a 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck at the scene driven by James W. Stinnett, 58, of Leitchfield.
Stinnett was pronounced dead at the scene.
